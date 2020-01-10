Activities
The Forty & Eight Voiture 1237 Veterans Honor Society of Burlington has completed its Flags for First-Graders presentations for the 2019-2020 school year.
Fourteen veterans from the society and/or the American Legion Post 63 of Burlington participated in this effort, which began in 1997 and involved 20 public schools and seven private schools in Alamance County. These volunteers drove a total of 3,418 miles, expended 319 hours and distributed 2,186 flags to first-graders and teachers.
The presentation consists of a short history of the flag, the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance, how to correctly fold the flag along with the meaning of each fold. The poem, “For The Love of My Old Glory,” is read at the end of the presentation. Each teacher is given a condensed copy of the program.
The program is supported by the following veteran organizations: Forty & Eight Veterans Honor Society 1237 Burlington, American Legion Post 63 Burlington, VFW Post 1920 Mebane and VFW Post 10607 Burlington.
Announcements
The North Carolina Junior Chamber (Jaycees) has named Derek Mobley as its 85th president.
The N.C. Jaycees are part of the Junior Chamber International, an international civic action and professional development group for young adults younger than 40 with more than 150,000 members worldwide.
Mobley will assist the state chapters with projects that positively affect local and state institutions such as the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center, Duke Cancer Center and Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.
***
The High Point Newcomers Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point.
A representative from Leslie’s House, a shelter for homeless women, will speak. Members are asked to bring Clorox wipes, laundry detergent, bathroom cleaner, dish detergent, paper towels and plastic goods to donate to the shelter.
Members are asked to bring cans of food for the West End Ministries, as well.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
***
The Greensboro Stamp Club meets every month on the second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro. There are no dues or obligations.
The club’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 14. The club will show the American Philatelic Society’s “Firsts of the World.” Attendees will learn about the first stamp issued by almost every country in the world.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
***
The American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch is offering its annual Find Your STEM 2020 conference for eighth through 12th-grade girls from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Pre-registration is required; visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/techevents.
Payment is not required for pre-registrants who may request a waiver for the $10 fee which covers basic food and amenities.
This interactive one-day program affords attendees workshops and engaging conversations with near-peer mentors who share their experiences navigating their academic path, service learning, use of community resources and networking with potential advocates. Girls will learn to use the Find Your STEM Toolkit to develop their own unique three-year plan including their goals/objectives and tactics toward success in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.
For the first time, this conference welcomes second semester eighth-grade girls who will have the specialized program just for the issues facing girls in the transition from middle to high school. The parent program, “Navigating in the New Economy,”will be offered from 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. It will feature presentations on high school options for securing low-cost or free college and career opportunities.
***
Lynn Booth Egerton, a native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, will talk about Canada and its four provinces located on the Atlantic Coast at the next English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch meeting Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Social, dinner and program begins at 5:45 p.m.
Reservations are required; call 336-288-2017.
***
The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will hold its annual Big Hair Ball on Jan. 25 at Grandover Resort & Spa. The event will feature 51 fashion models with the help of more than 100 local designers, hair stylists and make-up artists. The theme of this year’s event is “2020: A Landmark Vision.”
The event will include a cocktail reception with a silent auction followed by a runway fashion show featuring large hairdos and outré fashions. Each ensemble is inspired by a sponsor, corporate or individual, as well as the event theme of highlighting famous landmarks from around the world.
Presenting sponsors for the Big Hair Ball are the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical Center, Woodruff Family Law Group and ValuePointe.biz. Dr. Lenny Peters is this year’s honorary chairman.
Proceeds from the fundraiser support local programs of Family Service of the Piedmont in Greensboro, a Guilford County nonprofit serving more than 19,000 children and adults each year.
For information, visit safeandhealthyfamilies.com/bighairball.
***
Fred Reinecke and Tyler Daye will be the presenters at the next Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk to be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Reinecke and Daye are associated with Concerned Citizens for Redistricting Reform, a non-partisan group whose mission is to educate residents of Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties about gerrymandering in voting districts. The group shares information regarding the history of partisan gerrymandering and voting districts.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
***
The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will present “Evolving Styles and Trends in Floral Designs” from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
The event will feature Laura Dowling, chief floral designer for The White House from 2009 to 2015 and owner of L’art du Bouquet in Alexandria, Va. Prior to her White House assignment, she was senior manager of strategic communications at The Nature Conservancy.
Two local floral designers will join Dowling: Stacy Curtis of The Farmer’s Wife Antiques in Greensboro and Cindy Tole, owner of Botanica Flowers and Gifts in Greensboro.
Tickets, which include lunch, are $50.
Registration runs through March 10. To register, contact Linda Taft at 336-558-5959 or gcgc.laura.dowling.event@gmail.com.
