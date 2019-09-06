Announcements
The Nat Greene FlyFishers will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.
The organization is beginning a series of instructional meetings on building and repairing fly rods.
Jim Brady and others will facilitate.
Materials are provided at this hands-on event.
For information, visit https://natgreeneflyfishers.com/index.htm.
***
The High Point Newcomers will hold its first meeting of the 2019-2020 year at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, September through May.
This first meeting is for members to become reacquainted and prospective members to meet people and make new friends. Subsequent meetings will have a speaker or will be one of the club’s annual functions such as a tea party in November.
Due to the heat last year, the club’s annual picnic will take place this year Oct. 12 after the October general meeting.
The club organizes trips, meals, card games, bunko, mahjong, crafts and more. Many of the activities are in the evening; spouses are welcome.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
***
The Greensboro Stamp Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
Alan Vestal will present “The History of the Greensboro Stamp Club.”
There are no dues or obligations.
For further information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
***
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society has planned the following events which are open to the public:
- Sunday Afternoon Nature Walk: 2 p.m. Sept. 8, around the Audubon Natural Area on Tankersley Drive, Greensboro. Led by ANA Steward Jim Eldrett.
- Society’s monthly meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro. Speaker: Ann Berry Somers, senior lecturer, UNCG’s biology department. Topic: Celebrating Snakes.
- Swifts Night Out: 7:24 p.m. Sept. 17, near Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro; The specific time is based on the projected time for sunset. Watch thousands of Chimney Swifts gather to roost for the night in a large chimney. Social time: 6 p.m., M’Coul’s Public House, 110 W. McGee St., Greensboro. Joint activity with the Piedmont Bird Club.
For information about these events, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
***
“Fight to Win” is the theme of the 54th Freedom Fund Banquet of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, 3121 Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The Rev. Leonzo Lynch is the keynote speaker. He serves as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte and is president of the North Carolina Baptist State Convention.
Tickets are $75. For information, contact Diane Brown at 336-362-3260 or dianepbrown@gmail.com. Or call the local NAACP office at 336-273-1222.
***
The High Point Arts Council needs volunteers to participate in the 48th annual Day in the Park Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
The council is seeking groups, as well as individuals, to assist with parking, kids’ crafts, set-up and break-down, as well as overall safety.
The event features live entertainment, arts and craft vendor spaces, food trucks, art activities for kids, and folk life exhibitors.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or email programs@highpointarts.org.
