Announcements
Due to low attendance, the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group has canceled its breakfast meetings originally scheduled for Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 at the Golden Corral on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
The group will continue to support the Veterans Day and Memorial Day events at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.
The group also hopes to continue its support of the Servant Center and Camp Corral.
Event speakers and donations are always needed.
For information, contact Bill Clingenpeel at 336-288-8434 or clingenpeel@triad.rr.com.
***
The Randleman Road Community Association will host National Night Out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Caldcleugh Multicultural Center, 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro.
Residents are encouraged to come, pay tribute and celebrate first responders who serve the Eagle Eye, Glendale, Oak Grove, Spring Valley and Southmont communities.
***
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will hold its kickoff meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Members and potential members may pay their annual dues ($25) at this event and sign up for a variety of interest groups.
The club also will hold its first general meeting of the 2019-20 calendar year that morning.
For information, call 336-638-1639 and leave a voicemail or visit www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
The registration deadline is Aug. 12.