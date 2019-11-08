Announcements
The Alamance County Veterans (Alcovets) will host a parade and festival in support of local veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 near the 100th block of East Elm Street in Graham.
There will be more than 30 local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, photo opportunities and more.
For information, visit www.alcovets.org.
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society will take a nature walk Nov. 10. Members will explore the new section of the greenway that runs from the Piedmont Environmental Center toward downtown High Point.
Members will gather near the Sears Plaza sign along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro’s Friendly Center at 1:45 p.m. to carpool for a 2 p.m. departure for the center. Those who would rather go directly to the center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point should be there by 2:30 p.m.
Also, the society will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro. Native plant expert Mark Rose will talk about carnivorous plants.
For information, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
The Greensboro Astronomy Club and Greensboro Science Center are teaming up for a Transit of Mercury Viewing Party. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Greensboro Science Center’s main entrance and is free for all to attend. Admission to the Greensboro Science Center is not included with this free event; however, general admission tickets may be purchased for those who choose to visit GSC on this day.
During the event, club members will set up telescopes outfitted with solar filters so guests can safely watch the transit of Mercury across the sun. Additional activities include a gravity well demonstration, coloring pages and a children-friendly photo opportunity.
In the event of weather interference, activities will take place in the GSC’s Science Advancement through Innovative Learning Center.
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will visit David Cole Pottery, 4541 Peeples Road in Oak Ridge, at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. A visit to the nearby Old Mill of Guilford and an undetermined restaurant is planned as well.
To attend, contact the club by Nov. 10 by calling 336-638-1639.
Also, the club will hold its annual holiday celebration for members and guests at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Marriott Greensboro Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Members will be collecting and donating to Toys for Tots to the U.S. Marines. To attend the holiday celebration, contact Cheryl Kershy by Nov. 26 by calling 847-217-3884.
The Greensboro Stamp Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
Jay Smith, a local dealer, will be the featured speaker.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
The Greensboro Police Club will hosts its annual Fall Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 524 Air Harbor Road in Greensboro. Portions of the proceeds go to raise funds for Special Olympics, youth athletic scholarships and uniforms, along with police memorials.
Take-out meals only will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St. Meals cost $8 each and can be paid by cash or check.
All items are prepared and served by Greensboro police department employees and retirees. For information, or to get your tickets, call Officer Calvert at 336-373-2571.
The Pilot Club of Asheboro will hold its annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St. in Asheboro.
The program following the lighting of the luminarias will include an invocation from the Rev. Joe Mitchell of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, speaker Judge Brooke Schmidly, the reading of the names of veterans being honored and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program.
The Veterans Day Parade begins at 4 p.m. and ends at the courthouse and Veterans Memorial on Worth Street.
Luminarias, in honor of or in memory of veterans, can be purchased from Pilot Club members from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Each luminaria costs $5 and includes a flag in addition to the name of the veteran being honored or remembered and his/her branch of service.
Those attending are also asked to bring canned food to be used in the luminarias and to be donated to Christians United Outreach Center after the service.
For information about the luminarias, call 336-629-9698.
For information about the parade, call 336-625-6223.
Immigration is the focus of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters meeting at noon Nov. 19 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Jeremy McKinney of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and UNCG political science professor Fabrice Lehoucq will speak.
The program is free and comes with an optional $12 buffet.
To attend, with or without lunch, email reservations@lwvpt.org or call 336-547-0824.
Hill Carrow will speak at the next Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Carrow is CEO of Sports & Properties, a sports and entertainment marketing and development firm based in Cary. He will focus on SPI, the producer of the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Hill is chairman of the Greensboro Organizing Committee for the event. His discussion will include scheduled performances at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in January 2020.
Tuesday Talks are free and open to adults 50 and older.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
Dick Thomas of the Piedmont Environmental Center will speak at the next general meeting of the High Point Newcomers Club at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point.
Thomas will educate members on pests and poisonous plants native to the Triad.
Members are asked to bring unwrapped toys suitable for the annual Toys for Joy, a Salvation Army project. The most needed toys are for children ages 9 to 12 and also infants. Canned food items will be accepted for West End Ministries.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
More Mocking from Mockingbirds will be theme of the next Piedmont Bird Club meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.
David Gammon, a biology professor at Elon University, will be the featured speaker.
Social time begins at 6:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
The 10th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held Nov. 23-24 at Cash-Bagley Athletic Complex, 4700 Old Hollow Road in Kernersville. The event, hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club, will feature adult team play Nov. 23 and high school team play and a Youth Clinic on Nov. 24. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day.
Each player participating in the event will donate a grocery bag of non-perishable food which will be distributed to families in need through The Salvation Army. The Rotary Club of Kernersville — as part of its Rotarians United to Stop Hunger program — will also serve as a partner in this year’s Hunger Games.
For information, visit www.triadblackhawks.com.
The Salvation Armies of High Point and Greensboro will soon begin setting out their red kettles and ringing bells.
Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals who are interested in volunteering to ring bells can pick a date, time and location online at www.registertoring.com.
The nonprofits are also hiring seasonal bell ringers. For information, call 336-881-5400 or 336-273-5572.
The Anniversary Garden Club will offer In the Garden With Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs building at 4301-A Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
Photographs with Santa are available for a nominal fee and there will be free crafts for the children.
For information, contact Lorraine Neal at 336-580-6617.
Scholarships
The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Arley Arriaga, Anthony Borja, James Connolly, Dennis Dunning, Nicolas Farris, Jacob Hernandez, Daniel Kalinowski, Shane Loeffler and Johnathan Taylor each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements at UNCG.
Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service. Five of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, two served in the U.S. Marine Corps and two served in the U.S. Navy. The average length of service for the recipients was six years. Three of the awardees are pursuing degrees in business, one each in computer science, geography, nanoscience, nutrition, and peace and conflict studies.
For information, contact Eugene Parker at 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com.
