Announcements
Laura Thompson Kilmartin will chair the 2020 Greensboro Symphony Presentation Ball on Dec. 28. She has been active with the Greensboro Symphony Guild and the ball committee since 2012.
Martha Barden Siler has been named as the honorary chairwoman for this year’s ball. An active member of the guild since 1993, Siler served as ball chairwoman in 2003.
Dr. Patrick Eugene Glenn Wright Jr. will preside over this year’s ball as master of ceremonies.
The ball benefits both the Greensboro Symphony Guild and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. This year marks the 43rd ball, with 894 young women having been presented since 1978. An annual donation to the orchestra is made on behalf of the young women by the guild, which sponsors this event. The guild seeks to promote and fund music education through its support of the orchestra by engaging people in developing music appreciation and by cultivating opportunities for visibility within the community at large.
***
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at the Carolina Field of Honor has been canceled for 2020 and will not be rescheduled.
“Our War Memorial Foundation Board of directors has reluctantly decided to cancel our annual Memorial Day event for the safety of our veterans and the public,” said retired Lt. Col. Scott Matthews, USMC, chairman of the War Memorial Foundation Board. “All of us who have ever worn a uniform have very special feelings for our fellow armed service members who have given their lives for our country. This decision was very difficult.”
The annual ceremony has been at Carolina Field of Honor since it was dedicated in May 2014 and has grown to more than 2,000 people in attendance each year. More than 3,000 pavers have been installed at the memorial to honor veterans.
Applications for pavers to honor family members or friends may still be purchased at www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony is still expected to occur Nov. 11.
For information, contact Matthews at scott@filtrationtechnology.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.