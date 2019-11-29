In the Garden with Santa set for Dec. 7-8

The Anniversary Garden Club will offer In the Garden With Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Greensboro Science Center, 4301-A Lawndale Drive. Photographs with Santa are available for a nominal fee and there will be free crafts for the children. For information call Lorraine Neal at 336-580-6617.

Benjamin Riggs, the executive director of Preservation Greensboro, will discuss the Christmas customs of 19th-century Blandwood Mansion at the next English Speaking Union — Greensboro Branch meeting on Dec. 10 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

This presentation will explore decoration techniques at Blandwood and evolving mid-19th-century holiday traditions.

The social, dinner and program begin at 5:45 p.m.

Reservations are required; call 336-288-2078.

Limited tickets remain for the independently organized TEDxGreensboro Women event to be held Dec. 13 at Grandover Resort & Spa, 1000 Club Road in Greensboro.

The program, which includes brunch, webcast and discussion, will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m. The cost is $40.

TEDxGreensboro will webcast selected speakers from the three-day TEDWomen2019 event in Palm Springs, Calif. This year’s theme, BOLD+BRILLIANT, focuses on the power of women and girls to be creators and change-makers. According to TED, the event will be “shining a spotlight on dazzling ideas by some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators.”

Tables are hosted by women leaders from the Greensboro area who lead discussion on how the dynamic and diverse presenters have faced challenges head on, while empowering each other to shape the future. Guests may register for one of the seven seats at each hosted table, or choose a no-host table.

For information, visit https://tedxgreensboro.com/tedwomen-2019.

