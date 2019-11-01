Activities
The Junior League of High Point recently welcomed 17 women into its 2019-2020 new member class: Jamiss Baker, Samantha Berg, Katie Borza, Cassie Burton, Christiana Conrad, Shelby Anne Cooper, Kathryn Cushwa, Caroline Georgiadis, Macy Maness, Emma Ruggery, Kostantina Sarrimanolis, Molly Smith, Erin Stone, Erika Turner, Ashley Vanadore, Mara Wedekind and Katelyn Welch.
These women recently took part in a kick-off training called Super Saturday, where they learned about the history and current initiatives of the Junior League, as well as participated in a community service project.
Announcements
The North Carolina Friends Historical Society, in partnership with Guilford College and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, will host author Fergus Bordewich at its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive in Greensboro.
Bordewich will speak on “Still Bound for Canaan. The Underground Railroad, its History, and its Meaning for the Twenty-First Century.”
The lecture, open to the public, will also serve as a culmination to the year celebrating the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Underground Railroad in Guilford County.
The program will begin with the singing of African-American spirituals led by Guilford College staff members James Shields and Meredeth Summers. A book signing will follow the lecture.
Also, a tour of pertinent Underground Railroad sites in the New Garden Friends graveyard and New Garden Woods will be offered at 10 a.m. Meet at New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, across from the Guilford College campus.
For information, visit www.ncfhs.org.
***
The Piedmont Bird Club will offer a workshop explaining bird counts from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
This year, 2019, is the 120th year of the national Audubon Christmas Count and the 75th year the count has been conducted in Greensboro. The data collected is used to track changes in wintering and local bird populations and ranges. The presentation will cover the history of the count, the geographic boundaries of the count area and the way the count is organized and reported.
The Christmas Count will take place Dec. 14. Teams will count birds in assigned areas within the designated 15-mile circle. Some teams need new counters part or all of the day, and new birders are welcome.
For information about these events, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
***
Guilford Green Foundation and the LGBTQ Center will host a resource fair for the LGBTQ community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro. More than 20 vendors will be present to offer information on resources, including LGBTQ-supportive mental health providers, transgender voice training, services for the aging LGBTQ population and more.
Free HIV/STD testing, in partnership with Triad Health Project, will also be offered. A name change clinic will also be available for free through a partnership with UNCG and Elon Law.
For information, email center@ggfnc.org.
***
Beta Theta Rho, Randolph Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter, is hosting a Randolph County Pottery Roundtable from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro campus.
Local potters will discuss their work with pottery and how pottery has affected Randolph County and North Carolina economically, culturally, socially and historically.
The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments in the Armadillo Café following the roundtable. Attendees will also have a chance to speak to panelists and discuss their pottery and other work with them.
***
The Greensboro Police Department is accepting applications through Dec. 6 for its 2020 Police Citizens’ Academy.
Designed to be hands-on and interactive, the academy’s 13 sessions include demonstrations, practical exercises and ample time for questions and answers. Senior GPD employees will cover topics including: Problem-oriented policing, Constitutional law, forensic services, special teams and patrol operations. Participants will also ride along with officers, undergo the challenge of a simulated field encounter using the Firearms Training System, and learn about police defensive tactics.
The academy meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-May 7.
To apply, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gpca.
***
The Greensboro Chapter, North Carolina Central University Alumni Association’s 52nd anniversary annual Holiday Jazz/Dinner Concert will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 204 Centerport Drive in Greensboro.
N.C. Central’s Jazz Instrumental and Vocal Ensembles will perform a Motown set. Robert Trowers, trombonist, is the special artist guest.
The cost is $60 per person.
For information, contact John Palmer at 336-908-1940 or Jpalmer1959@gmail.com.
