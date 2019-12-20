Activities
The Greensboro Civitan Club held its annual Christmas celebration for the children Dec. 13 at the Herbin-Metz Education Center.
This celebration is one of the club’s signature events going back to the days with the old McIver School on Summit Avenue. VF Corporation (Wrangler) annually donates clothes to support this event and the club members, in conjunction with the school staff, assembles gift bags of clothes, fruit and candy for the children. Santa (Dale Metz) greets each student, fielding their gift requests as well as requests from the occasional staff member.
Announcements
The Greensboro Family History Center is considering the creation of a special interest group that would study DNA.
The center would use these books: “The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy,” “Genetic Genealogy in Practice” and “Advanced Genetic Genealogy: Techniques and Case Studies.”
Participants would study one chapter each month. Moderators would be needed for each chapter.
The center will hold a meeting to discuss this possibility Jan. 23.
To learn more about meeting times and locations, call 336-288-0321 or email doylemr@hotmail.com.
