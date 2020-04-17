Announcements
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont is hosting a live, online fundraiser billed as “The Big Raffle.”
The drawing is at 10 a.m. April 24.
For information, visit https://go.rallyup.com/8e71aa.
***
The eight Rotary Clubs of the greater Greensboro area have exceeded an anonymous $3,500 match challenge and have donated $5,500 to the Out of the Garden Project.
Now, double matching is the clubs’ goal.
With partners, The Church on 68, Daystar Church, fruit and vegetable supplier Foster Caviness, Chick-fil-A and Hunter Hills Dairy, thousands of pounds of produce, chicken sandwiches and pallets of milk have been distributed at the Out of the Garden warehouse and through the drive up Fresh Mobile Markets. Donated food is also included in the backpacks distributed to schools.
One recent event at Daystar Church helped 10,000 in need. More than 100,000 pounds of food products are given away each week with the requests now doubled.
As the current situation demands, Out of the Garden is hiring more staff, asking for more volunteers and increasing services. A new partnership with Mount Zion Baptist Church is also supporting community needs.
To donate, send funds to Out of the Garden Project, P.O. Box 4331, Greensboro, NC 27404 or visit https://portal.icheckgateway.com/OutOfTheGardenProject.
***
The Greensboro Science Center is hosting an Earth Day BioBlitz throughout Guilford County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22. This event is free and open to anyone who has access to backyards and/or parks in Guilford County.
A BioBlitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many plants, animals and other organisms within a designated location and time period as possible. Participants need a smartphone and iNaturalist account.
To join the GSC’s Earth Day BioBlitz, visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/greensboro-science-center-earth-day-bioblitz-2020.
For information, call 336-288-3769.
***
Downtown Greenway is asking bikers to share their favorite local bike route for use on the city’s social media channels during Bike Month in May.
Send the following information to chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov by Monday, April 20:
- Your name, age and how long you’ve been riding.
- A picture of you riding or of the view along your favorite route.
- Explain why you bike. Exercising, commuting, having fun with friends?
- Describe your favorite route. Include street addresses, trailheads, landmarks, length and terrain. Explain why it is your favorite route.
***
Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
Nominations may be made by anyone who can substantiate the contributions made to the arts. The nomination deadline is May 22.
To make a nomination, visit http://highpointarts.org/arts/who-we-are.
The awards will be presented at the council’s Arts Awards Banquet that is tentatively scheduled for June 18 at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22.
