President's list

Colfax: Lacy Dee Hylton

Greensboro: Emily Ann Beane, Dylan N. Erikson, Trent E. Gillenwater, Daniel R. Greene, Alaina Marie Pruette, Isabel Alice Ray, Cooper Stephen Sanders, Aliute Nkoyo Udoka

Jamestown: Lauren Margaret Drum

Summerfield: Bailey Erin Gibson, Davis Matthew Leonard, Claire Elizabeth Marion

Whitsett: Karenna C. Smith

Dean's list

Greensboro: Joshua A. Childs, Pierce Thomas Rohlfing, John Patrick Tewksbury

High Point: Eric David Jackson, Sophia Claire Lanham, Zachary T. Skeen, Harris Montgomery Smith, Anthony James Testa III

Jamestown: Gabriel Alexander Ingmire, Karina Julianne Ingmire, Luke M. Skertich, Courtney Elizabeth Westcott

Oak Ridge: Trevor Joseph Mitchell

Summerfield: Jessica Lynn Hardiman

