President's list
Colfax: Lacy Dee Hylton
Greensboro: Emily Ann Beane, Dylan N. Erikson, Trent E. Gillenwater, Daniel R. Greene, Alaina Marie Pruette, Isabel Alice Ray, Cooper Stephen Sanders, Aliute Nkoyo Udoka
Jamestown: Lauren Margaret Drum
Summerfield: Bailey Erin Gibson, Davis Matthew Leonard, Claire Elizabeth Marion
Whitsett: Karenna C. Smith
Dean's list
Greensboro: Joshua A. Childs, Pierce Thomas Rohlfing, John Patrick Tewksbury
High Point: Eric David Jackson, Sophia Claire Lanham, Zachary T. Skeen, Harris Montgomery Smith, Anthony James Testa III
Jamestown: Gabriel Alexander Ingmire, Karina Julianne Ingmire, Luke M. Skertich, Courtney Elizabeth Westcott
Oak Ridge: Trevor Joseph Mitchell
Summerfield: Jessica Lynn Hardiman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.