Clemson University awarded more than 4,007 degrees in May 2020.
Local graduates:
Colfax: Lacy Dee Hylton, Bachelor of Science degree in food science and human nutrition
Elon: Aubrey Johnson, Master of Science degree in social science
Greensboro: Tommy Van Bui, Master of Fine Arts degree in digital production arts; Celia L. Calhoun, Bachelor of Science degree in parks, recreation and tourism management; Karrigan L. Ellison, Bachelor of Science degree in sociology; Dylan N. Erikson, Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Trent E. Gillenwater, Bachelor of Science degree in bioengineering; Kelly Tessitore Gossett, Master of Education degree in counselor education and an Education Specialist degree in counselor education; Patrick Andrew Keane, Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering; Katharine S. Komsa, Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering; Aliute Nkoyo Udoka, Bachelor of Science degree in animal and veterinary sciences
High Point: Carly Evelyn Malcolm, Bachelor of Science degree in language and international health
Jamestown: Lauren Margaret Drum, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing; Courtney Elizabeth Westcott, Bachelor of Science degree in animal and veterinary sciences
Whitsett: Karenna C. Smith, Bachelor of Science degree in bioengineering
