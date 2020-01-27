President's list
Colfax: Lacy Dee Hylton
Greensboro: Dylan N. Erikson, Molly E. Garner, Trent E. Gillenwater, Madeline Quarrier Jones, Alaina Marie Pruette, Isabel Alice Ray
High Point: Carly Evelyn Malcolm
Jamestown: Lauren Margaret Drum
Summerfield: Bailey Erin Gibson, Jessica Lynn Hardiman
Whitsett: Karenna C. Smith
Dean's list
Greensboro: Emma Margaret Brandberg, Hallie Jo Burris, Daniel R. Greene, Pierce Thomas Rohlfing, Cooper Stephen Sanders, John Patrick Tewksbury, Aliute Nkoyo Udoka
High Point: Sophia Claire Lanham, McKenzie Rae Mathis, Erin E. Rudolph
Jamestown: Gabriel Alexander Ingmire, Karina Julianne Ingmire
Summerfield: Davis Matthew Leonard, Claire Elizabeth Marion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.