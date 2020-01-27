President's list

Colfax: Lacy Dee Hylton

Greensboro: Dylan N. Erikson, Molly E. Garner, Trent E. Gillenwater, Madeline Quarrier Jones, Alaina Marie Pruette, Isabel Alice Ray

High Point: Carly Evelyn Malcolm

Jamestown: Lauren Margaret Drum

Summerfield: Bailey Erin Gibson, Jessica Lynn Hardiman 

Whitsett: Karenna C. Smith 

Dean's list

Greensboro: Emma Margaret Brandberg, Hallie Jo Burris, Daniel R. Greene, Pierce Thomas Rohlfing, Cooper Stephen Sanders, John Patrick Tewksbury, Aliute Nkoyo Udoka

High Point: Sophia Claire Lanham, McKenzie Rae Mathis, Erin E. Rudolph

Jamestown: Gabriel Alexander Ingmire, Karina Julianne Ingmire

Summerfield: Davis Matthew Leonard, Claire Elizabeth Marion

