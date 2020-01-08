Graduation cap college logo generic (WEB ONLY)

Greensboro: Michael Vincent Benko, Bachelor of Science; Ashley C. Fisher, Master's degree in real estate development; Daniel S. Hestenes, Bachelor of Science; Luke E. Lucey, Bachelor of Science; Molly Richardson, Master of Science in parks, recreation and tourism management; Miles F. Turner, Bachelor of Science

High Point: Arinze Henry Chukwuma, Master of Science

The graduation ceremony was held Dec. 29 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

For information, call 864-656-2061 or email cunewsroom@clemson.edu.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments