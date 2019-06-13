High Point leaders and other members of the High Point community will be meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at 118 Underhill St. to begin cleanup efforts at the childhood home of jazz artist John Coltrane.
The cleanup is part of a larger historical effort to educate the community not only about Coltrane’s early life but to recognize the contributions of his family to High Point’s African American community in the early 20th century. The effort is the result of a collaboration with the City of High Point and members of the community resulting in the formation of the Coltrane Project.
For information, contact Phyllis Bridges at 336-989-0047.