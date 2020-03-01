Bruce McKeon owns a pair of Chevrolet Corvairs, a ’66 coupe and a ’69 convertible.
The cars are colorful and cute, but for McKeon, past president of Classic Corvairs of the Triad, a club whose members celebrate all things Corvair, they aren’t his daily drivers.
He’s got more conventional rides that fill that bill.
Even so, McKeon likes to get his Corvairs out every now and again, firing the little suckers to life and heading for a spin around Thomasville where he lives.
A Corvair is like a human, McKeon said, a little exercise does it a world of good.
“They like to get out and go,” he said.
One thing McKeon has learned, though, is when it’s best to leave his Corvairs at home and take another vehicle.
“If you’re in a hurry, it’s not a good idea to drive one,” he said. “Even a stop for gas can turn into a drawn-out proposition. All kinds of people ask about them. Sometimes, they just won’t leave you alone.”
The Corvair, long considered one of the more unique rides to come from a major American automaker, is celebrating its 60th birthday this year. The car was introduced by General Motors in the 1960 model year and the last one rolled off the assembly line in 1969.
The Corvair was a rear-engine, air-cooled vehicle that was something of an oddity. It was an economy car produced at a time when a gallon of gas cost about a quarter. It was peppy and considered cutting edge despite a few quirks.
Almost 1.8 million Corvairs were produced during its 10-year run, ranging from coupes and convertibles to vans and pickups.
The Corvair had its fans, but it also became the butt of a joke or three. After a few miles, they were notorious for leaking oil.
McKeon, 72, a retired airplane mechanic, makes a point of standing up for his beloved Corvairs.
“They’re not hard to work on, just different” he said. “In a lot of ways, they were ahead of their time.”
Greensboro resident Jimmy Eanes said much the same. He owns five Corvairs, ranging in vintage from 1960 to 1968, from sedans to convertibles with even a van tossed in for good measure.
“You can still buy one relatively cheap, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to restore,” Eanes said.
In addition to his Corvairs, Eanes, 71, owns a number of other collector cars — a ’65 Malibu, a ’66 Impala and a ’67 Grand Am. Those vehicles cost far more to maintain and restore than a Corvair, Eanes said.
“But the Corvairs draw more attention,” he said. “People, they love them.”
It’s been argued that Ralph Nader’s book, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” played a role in killing the Corvair. Released in 1965, the book criticized the Corvair for its bare-metal dashboard, its tendency to overturn at low speeds and its lack of passenger protection in front-end crashes.
But a 1971 study by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration largely vindicated the Corvair, deciding it was as safe or safer than most cars produced in the ’60s.
“Ralph Nader didn’t kill the Corvair,” Eanes said. “It was the Mustang that did it in.”
The Ford Mustang was introduced in 1964 and soon eclipsed every automotive sales record there was. The Mustang’s success led to the pony car craze where automakers appealed to younger drivers with increasingly sportier, more powerful rides.
The Corvair just couldn’t keep up.
But the cars have a loyal following today, said Bill McColl, owner of Chair City Corvair Center in Lexington. He and his employees do everything from simple brake jobs to complete restorations.
McColl, 56, has a waiting list of people wanting to get their Corvairs to him, the cars coming from all over.
“I’ve got one in the shop right now from California,” McColl said.
He agreed with McKeon and Eanes that the Corvair isn’t a difficult car to work on and said that as long as routine maintenance is performed, the cars will reward their owners with good service.
“If you clean the carburetors and adjust the points, they’ll run forever,” McColl said.
Even the problem with oil leakage has been largely rectified, McColl said, with the creation of Viton gaskets and seals. Viton is a synthetic product that doesn’t harden and turn brittle as did the rubber gaskets and seals original to the Corvair.
The product made his job easier, McColl said.
“Doctors practice medicine,” he said. “I practice Corvair repairs.”
