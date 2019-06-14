The following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their private schools.
Students graduated in May or June.
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
Valedictorian Olivia Dioli will study chemistry at N.C. State. Salutatorian Margaret Pinder will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She will be on the pre-medicine track with a double major in chemistry and history.
Graduating class: 119.
Caldwell Academy
Valedictorian Summer Rogers will attend Liberty University where she will major in biomedical sciences with a cognate in global studies and a minor in Spanish. Co-salutatorian Maren Shaw will attend UNC-Chapel Hill where she will major in biology for pre-med. Co-salutatorian Freya She will attend the University of Texas — Austin and is undecided for her major.
Graduating class: 42.
Hayworth
Christian School
Valedictorian Sarah Nance plans to attend Piedmont International University and Davidson County Community College to study social work. Salutatorian Emily Matherlee plans to attend Southern Wesleyan University in the fall to pursue her bachelor’s degree.
Graduating class: 2
High Point
Christian Academy
Valedictorian EmmaJean Rowan will attend the Honor’s College at the University of South Carolina and plans to major in marine sciences. Salutatorian Hadley Coats will attend Campbell University in the fall to study pre-nursing.
Graduating class: 60
Oak Ridge
Military Academy
Valedictorian Michal Treadwell plans to attend Liberty University, where she will begin her studies in the pre-veterinarian medical field. Salutatorian Alexis Spung will attend the University of South Carolina to begin her studies in the field of public health.
Graduating class: 14.
Vandalia
Christian School
Valedictorian Ashley Dark and salutatorian Whitney McDowell both plan to attend UNCG and major in nursing.
Graduating class: 26.
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Valedictorian Spencer Twiddy plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and double major in business and chemistry. Salutatorian Sam Huneycutt will attend N.C. State and major in computer engineering.
Graduating class: 99.
Westchester Country Day School
Valedictorian Hannah Rose Klein will attend Emory University, where she will study science in pursuit of her dream to become a dermatologist. Salutatorian Julia Elizabeth Mattox will attend N.C. State as a Benjamin Franklin Scholar, allowing her to graduate with a dual degree in engineering and humanities.
Graduating class: 40.