Effective Thursday, March 26, until further notice, all City of High Point playgrounds will be closed. Signs will be placed outside of the structures to indicate they are not to be used.
All City of High Point parks remain open and are observing regular hours of operation. Only the playgrounds will be closed. Parks & Recreations staff will continue to monitor the facilities to ensure safety.
For information, contact Jeron Hollis at 336-883-8507 or jeron.hollis@highpointnc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.