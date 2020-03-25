Closed temporarily

Stock photo

Effective Thursday, March 26, until further notice, all City of High Point playgrounds will be closed. Signs will be placed outside of the structures to indicate they are not to be used.

All City of High Point parks remain open and are observing regular hours of operation. Only the playgrounds will be closed. Parks & Recreations staff will continue to monitor the facilities to ensure safety.

For information, contact Jeron Hollis at 336-883-8507 or jeron.hollis@highpointnc.gov.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments