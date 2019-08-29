GREENSBORO — As the daughter of a military man, Schelena Stucky knows what it's like to spend a childhood moving from town to town, saying goodbye to familiar friends and neighborhoods.
And it hurts.
So when she became pregnant, Stucky wanted to move from an apartment to a place she and her son could call their own for a lifetime.
"Something I want for my child is to have a home that he can grow up in. To have a home that he can constantly come back to," Stucky, 31, said.
After seeing a Facebook ad and working with a Realtor, she found her way into a local program that has helped more than 200 families this year get the knowledge, confidence and financial assistance they need to move from renting to buying their own home and the security that brings.
The city of Greensboro and a nonprofit agency have teamed up to guide people through the maze of buying their first home. Under the #100Homes project, the city's Neighborhood Development Department and the nonprofit Housing Consultants Group set what they thought was an ambitious goal to put 100 families in homes by Dec. 31 through state and local assistance programs.
By mid-year, the group had reached their goal. So in June, the program was renamed #200Homes. In a matter of months, by early August, they had helped 212 people buy homes. And the number keeps on rising.
The program can help low- and moderate-income families get down-payment assistance from a city bond fund.
Stucky, who qualified for help from the city and state, was able to put down $18,000 on her home through down-payment assistance that can be forgiven over a number of years.
Through the program, prospective home buyers can receive:
• A class that coaches them on what they need and what to expect when they buy a home. You can get information about that class from Housing Consultants Group.
• A down-payment assistance loan of up to $10,000 from the city. The loan is forgiven at 20 percent a year up to five years, when the debt is forgiven completely. (Another state program available through mortgage lenders can add more assistance to that.)
• Encouragement and information on the importance of staying current with payments, maintenance challenges and the other issues involved with home ownership.
To be eligible, your family income must be below $72,600 for a family of two or $84,700 for a family of three or more.
Sofia Crisp, executive director and founder of Greensboro-based Housing Consultants, said she got the idea for the program last year when she was working with displaced victims of the April 2018 tornado that struck east Greensboro. Crisp, also a Realtor, saw that many people were paying rent on substandard housing. A mortgage payment, she realized, might be more affordable than rent if a person could raise the money for a down payment.
She knew about various assistance programs and thought her agency and the city could team up to promote the ways renters could become buyers.
"These people are paying so much money for rent," Crisp said. "Who's to say we couldn’t make 100 people out of hundreds of people homeowners."
To get the word out, she worked with real estate professionals and mortgage companies to make sure they know how to guide first-time buyers to the programs.
Potential buyers can find out about the programs through a real-estate broker or by calling Housing Consultants directly.
Why has the program been such a success?
"I think because interest rates are relatively low and 40 to 50% of the people who are getting assistance end up paying less on a mortgage than on rent. That’s the power of $10,000 down payment," Crisp said.
Stucky worked with a Realtor who helped her qualify for the programs. Her first step was to take the class that taught her what she needed to know to buy a home.
Stucky had rented apartments in High Point since graduating from UNCG and had always felt she would be a renter. When she became pregnant, her priorities changed.
A special enforcement officer with the N.C. Department of Revenue, Stucky can work from home and was using the second bedroom in her apartment as an office. With a little boy on the way, she knew she would need a third bedroom and the extra stability that comes from living in a single-family home.
After taking the class, she began searching for affordable homes. There's a lot of competition for homes under $150,000, but she persisted and found a house for $129,000. The catch? The sellers six offers by in the first 32 hours it was on the market.
Because she had lined up her two down-payment assistance loans and gotten her paperwork in order, Stucky was able to make an offer of $133,000 and the promise that she could close quickly on the house.
Stucky closed on the $119,000 mortgage on a Thursday a month ago, and her baby was born the next day. Her parents moved her stuff from her apartment to the house over that coming weekend, and she was living in her new home within a week after staying with her parents for a few days.
Her payment? $753 a month — only $25 more than the rent on her two-bedroom apartment. The house has four bedrooms.
Stucky says she's thrilled about how it turned out.
"It was never actually my goal," she said. "For it to be something I never thought about and to be something I could accomplish was fantastic."
