Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is organizing a new initiative called the "Guilford County Sheriff’s Local Residents’ Advisory Roundtable.”
This 12-member group will consist of local residents from diverse age, social, religious and racial backgrounds. The group will hold monthly face-to-face meetings with Sheriff Rogers and members of his command staff. At these monthly meetings, the advisory roundtable members will have the opportunity to express concerns, to make suggestions and to ask questions about the policies, procedures and actions taken by the sheriff’s office and its employees. The roundtable will focus on both the law enforcement (patrol) and detention (jail) services provided by the sheriff’s office.
In the next few weeks, Sheriff Rogers will be selecting one roundtable member from each of the following groups:
- Local religious community leaders/clerics: Christian, Jewish and Muslim
- NAACP - Greensboro and High Point Branches
- Advocate for those with special needs and persons with disabilities
- Chambers of Commerce - Greensboro and High Point
- Schools - N.C. A&T student, UNCG student and High Point University student
- LGBTQ community - Guilford Green Foundation/LGBTQ Center (or similar organization)
To attend the interest meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 9, email the sheriff’s communications specialist, Lori Poag at lpoag@guilfordcountync.gov. The deadline is Monday, July 6.
