Graduates: Cameron Tyler Aldrich, David Benjamin Jerome Davis, Brandon Michael Hedrick, Michael Alexander Ketner, Aydan Alexander Lane, Miya Nicole Richardson, Alyssa Ann Stafford, Michael Tyler Stewart, Nicholas Michael Voll, Brandon Howe White, Bryan Malik Wilkerson, Jeffery Aaron Young
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan makes rare public appearance at groundbreaking for new PTI tower
-
Greensboro, High Point men among 80 arrested in Virginia cockfighting raid
-
Losing millions for years, the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closes
-
Greensboro restaurant debuts new concept, new name
-
'Major drug dealer' who disappeared during 1989 Greensboro trial and then returned 30 years later must be retried, appeals court rules; initial trial transcripts were destroyed
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.