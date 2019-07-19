Malone.jpg (copy)

Chris Malone (center) with astronauts James Lovell (left Apollo 13) and Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon (Apollo 17).

 Courtesy of Chris Malone

In 1969 I was 12 years-old, growing up in Louisville, Ky., and, like a lot of young kids, was fascinated with anything space related.

I read everything I could find about the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs. I even sent a letter to NASA asking them to send me anything they could about the rockets. A few friends and I built model rockets and started our own little space club, Operation Outer Space.

I was glued to our color TV at home and a little disappointed that the moon landing feed was in black and white. Regardless, I sat there in wonder and awe watching those grainy shots of the first steps on the moon. It was an exciting and proud time to be an American!

I credit those early space pioneers with instilling in me a passion for science and engineering that led to a career in computer and network administration. In 2011, I was fortunate enough to meet a couple of those famous astronauts who were some of my early heroes, James Lovell (Apollo 13) and Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon (Apollo 17).

— Chris Malone, Jamestown

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.