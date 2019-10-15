The second annual Guilford County Manufacturing Summit, cohosted by Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, was held Oct. 3 at the Guilford Technical Community College Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
About 200 manufacturing industry leaders, employees and students came together to learn about workforce development and trends in manufacturing.
Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System, was the keynote speaker. Hans spoke about the importance of community colleges in meeting the demand for a skilled workforce.
Among the attendees were about 40 students enrolled in the new Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, at the Academy at Smith High School.
Guilford County Schools is working to make the area even more attractive to the industry through its newly revamped Career and Technical Education, or CTE, program. This fall, the district launched five academies that provide career-specific learning experiences.
Later in the day, three experts gave brief presentations on trends in manufacturing, followed by question-and-answer sessions with the audience.
The experts were Lizzy Tahsuda, director of Campus Greensboro; Pete Gresens, director of compensation strategy at Volvo; and Therese Coon, coordinator for the business and industry training team at GTCC.
Other speakers included Lonnie Miller, principal industry consultant at SAS, and Josh Ward, director of Regional Public Affairs for the National Association of Manufacturers.
After the program, attendees were invited to tour the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.