Students from Guilford County Schools’ Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering attended the summit to learn about their future industry.

 Provided by Lauren Miller/Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce

The second annual Guilford County Manufacturing Summit, cohosted by Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, was held Oct. 3 at the Guilford Technical Community College Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

About 200 manufacturing industry leaders, employees and students came together to learn about workforce development and trends in manufacturing.

Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System, was the keynote speaker. Hans spoke about the importance of community colleges in meeting the demand for a skilled workforce.

Among the attendees were about 40 students enrolled in the new Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, at the Academy at Smith High School.

Guilford County Schools is working to make the area even more attractive to the industry through its newly revamped Career and Technical Education, or CTE, program. This fall, the district launched five academies that provide career-specific learning experiences.

Later in the day, three experts gave brief presentations on trends in manufacturing, followed by question-and-answer sessions with the audience.

The experts were Lizzy Tahsuda, director of Campus Greensboro; Pete Gresens, director of compensation strategy at Volvo; and Therese Coon, coordinator for the business and industry training team at GTCC.

Other speakers included Lonnie Miller, principal industry consultant at SAS, and Josh Ward, director of Regional Public Affairs for the National Association of Manufacturers.

After the program, attendees were invited to tour the center.

