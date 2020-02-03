Weatherspoon Art Museum (copy)

The Center for Legislative Studies at UNCG will begin its 2020 Spring Lecture Series with the following event:

Timothy Colton, the Morris and Anna Feldberg professor of government and Russian studies at Harvard University, will present "Russian Politics in the Late Putin Era: Challenges & the Prospects for Change" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Weatherspoon Auditorium.

Sponsors include: International Global Studies; the Lloyd International Honors College; and the departments of political science; geography, environment and sustainability; history; languages, literatures and cultures; and sociology.

For disability accommodations, contact Forrest White at fewhite@uncg.edu.

For more information, visit https://his.uncg.edu/.

