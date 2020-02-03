The Center for Legislative Studies at UNCG will begin its 2020 Spring Lecture Series with the following event:
Timothy Colton, the Morris and Anna Feldberg professor of government and Russian studies at Harvard University, will present "Russian Politics in the Late Putin Era: Challenges & the Prospects for Change" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Weatherspoon Auditorium.
Sponsors include: International Global Studies; the Lloyd International Honors College; and the departments of political science; geography, environment and sustainability; history; languages, literatures and cultures; and sociology.
For disability accommodations, contact Forrest White at fewhite@uncg.edu.
For more information, visit https://his.uncg.edu/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.