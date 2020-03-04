I love fresh tomatoes. I grow a dozen plants every year, post way too many tomato photos on Instagram, and I’m currently working on a tomato cookbook. But I’m also practical, and once fresh tomatoes are out of season, my affections turn to canned.
A quality canned tomato isn’t some poor imitation of the fresh version. The challenge is that unlike a fresh one that you can see, smell, even squeeze, a canned tomato is ... in a can. So, how do you know which ones to buy?
Stick to the basics: You may think it more efficient to select “crushed” because you plan to make a spaghetti sauce or “diced” because you want small pieces in your vegetable soup. But it’s best to start with whole peeled tomatoes, with no other flavorings except salt, and do the shape-shifting yourself.
Working with whole tomatoes can be messy, but it lets you maintain control and avoid surprises, such as “crushed” tomatoes that are too watery, or “diced” tomatoes that remain so stubbornly diced as to never soften and integrate with soup or salsa or chili. This is by design, as most brands of diced tomatoes contain calcium chloride, which keeps the tomatoes firm.
Check the label for calcium chloride and then make your choice. (You may even see it in whole tomatoes.) The one widely available brand that does not add the firming agent to its chopped tomatoes is Pomi, and the texture of their “chopped” is what you’ll get if you were to chop your own — slightly sloppy, irregular chunks. Like real food.
I stick with a couple of brands that I like: Muir Glen for basic whole tomatoes and Cento for imported San Marzanos.
About those San Marzanos: Like many traditional European foods, authentic San Marzanos have been granted D.O.P. status, meaning they are allowed to display a special mark certifying they are a specific tomato type, grown in a designated area under strict guidelines for cultivating, harvesting and packing. The D.O.P. system is a way of controlling the quality of the product and its ability to command a higher price.
But any time an ingredient has legendary status with a higher price, beware. You may see “San Marzano” or “San Marzano-style” on a label, meaning the tomato variety is San Marzano but it’s grown elsewhere. It may be just as delicious, but it’s not a real San Marzano.
My favored Centos are currently not using the D.O.P. label, though they claim to follow the guidelines. Instead, Cento offers a third-party certification that includes a PAC Traceability (Product Attribute Certification). Enter the code from the can and then zoom through Google Earth to arrive at the exact field where your tomatoes were grown. Cool!
Regardless of what brand you choose, use the following tips to get the most from your can:
Transfer leftovers directly to the freezer. Canned tomatoes freeze well, so if you don’t need the entire can, slide some into a freezer container for later use. Do not put the excess in the fridge — like I often do — thinking you’ll use it in a couple of days and then find it a month later, “embellished” with mold.
Break them up in the can. A slightly awkward move that can save a mess when all you need is to break up the whole tomatoes. Either take a sharp knife and slice through the contents several times or use kitchen shears to snip them ... be sure the hinge of your shears is clean because you’ll be submerging them in the tomato juices.
For more control, take them out of the can. Do this when you want a uniform chunk or a fine chop rather than waiting for the tomatoes to break down in a long-simmered dish. To avoid too much mess, gently squeegee each tomato with your fingers before placing it on your cutting board.
Focus on your core. Most tomatoes are soft and will easily break apart during cooking, but sometimes you get a batch with a tough core and dense stem ends, so chop or crush the tough sections before adding them to your dish.
Use a canned tomato more like a fresh one — roast it. Line a couple of rimmed baking sheets with parchment — makes cleanup a cinch. Lift a tomato from the can, open the seed pockets gently with your finger, squeegee off excess liquid, and arrange on the baking sheet with a half-inch between tomatoes. Roast at 300 degrees — naked, or drizzled with olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and a scattering of rosemary, oregano or thyme — until the excess liquid has cooked off and the tomatoes grow chewier, concentrated and lightly browned around the edges, 45 to 90 minutes.
Use right away or store in the fridge tightly covered for up to a week.
Ideas for roasted canned tomatoes:
- Whole:
- Use in sandwiches, such as a winter BLT, with the “L” being a wilted green such as kale or rapini. Layer with mozzarella and/or roasted red pepper for a winter caprese salad. Top a pizza or focaccia. Alternate with sliced potatoes and onions, then bake as a gratin. Skip the marinara and use as one layer in your next lasagna.
- Chopped:
