Illusionist and storyteller Caleb Sigmon brings his "Fabulous Fable Forest" to the Randleman Public Library in a virtual performance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2. A video will be posted at that time to the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/randlemanpubliclibrary and will be available for 48 hours.
The performance will feature comedy, games and engaging storytelling as Sigmon revisits some classic fables.
For further information, contact the library at 336-498-3141.
