Caldwell Academy will hold graduation ceremonies on June 10.
Graduates: Silas Christopher Avis, Joshua Lee Childers, Hannah Grace Cobb, Owen Hunter Cochran, Grant Alexander Collins, Floy Elizabeth Collis, Anna Elise Cox, Seth Garrett Creed, Jonathan Andrew Davis, Mark Hamilton Flynn, Elijah Adam Greer, Benjamin Smith Grieves, Harrison Wayne Hilliard, Carmen Celeste Hindle, Abigail Rose Hinson, Dylan Daniel Ivers, Clyde Dickinson Jung, Marshall Patrick Landry, Nathan Benjamin Liebmann, John Walter Liebkemann, Abigail Faith Lin, Gabriella Elizabeth McClellan, Adam John McIntosh (valedictorian), William Thomas Miller, Hyong Mi Nie, William Edward Norris, Andrew Darnell Parker, Andrew Henry Jerome Rennie, Kunpeng Song, Brandon Davis Speight, Morgan Elizabeth Spohn, Aslyn Elizabeth Strickland, Kaitlyn Lorraine Tuckmantel, Christian Alexander Vielot, Timothy Graham Webb, Jackson Joel Wierda (salutatorian), Robert Hayden Wilson.
