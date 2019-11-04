Cobb Orthodontics and Greensboro Pediatricians are accepting winter coats during business hours through Dec. 31. Their goal is 100 coats.
The practices are participating in the 2020 Give A Kid A Coat Campaign which kicks off on Jan. 3 and runs through Feb. 8.
Cobb Orthodontics has two locations: 604-A Pasteur Drive in Greensboro and 215 W. Naomi St. in Randleman.
Greensboro Pediatricians is at 510 N. Elam Ave., #202 in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-299-6788.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.