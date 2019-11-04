Cobb Orthodontics and Greensboro Pediatricians are accepting winter coats during business hours through Dec. 31. Their goal is 100 coats.

The practices are participating in the 2020 Give A Kid A Coat Campaign which kicks off on Jan. 3 and runs through Feb. 8.

Cobb Orthodontics has two locations: 604-A Pasteur Drive in Greensboro and 215 W. Naomi St. in Randleman.

Greensboro Pediatricians is at 510 N. Elam Ave., #202 in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-299-6788.

