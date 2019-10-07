Terrie Loflin Breast Cancer Survivor at Novant (copy)

Terrie Loflin, radiology manager at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, poses for a portrait in a mammography room Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Thomasville, N.C. Loflin was diagnosed with breast cancer after being the first patient to use one of the hospital's new 3D mammography machines in October, 2017. While undergoing treatment, she was under an overwhelming amount of stress due to the death of her mother followed by her husband and daughter sustaining serious injuries. Loflin completed her last radiation treatment on her 48th birthday, Aug. 9, 2018, and is now cancer-free. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190622w_nws_cancer

 Allison Lee Isley/BH Media

