Brandon Hudgins loves to run. And he is fast, crazy fast.
As a kid growing up in Rock Hill, S.C., Hudgins played soccer. At 10, he traded his soccer cleats for running shoes and has never regretted his decision to leave the soccer field for the track.
He ran at Winthrop University, where he received his undergraduate degree in physical education with a concentration in fitness and wellness. But early in his junior year, he began experiencing problems with breathing. From September 2007 until April 2008, his health worsened.
Finally, on April 23, 2008, he had an answer. He was at a track meet watching his younger brother run when he got a call from his doctor at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s never good when doctors call you after hours,” Hudgins said.
The diagnosis: vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease that can be fatal. Hudgins’ body was attacking itself. His initial treatment was six months of daily oral chemotherapy. By December 2008, he was declared to be in remission.
Hudgins still graduated in May 2009 and because of extenuating medical circumstances, the NCAA allowed him six years instead of the normal five to complete his four years of athletic eligibility. Hudgins transferred those two years of eligibility to Appalachian State University.
“I got back to better than ever at App,” said Hudgins who ran for the Mountaineers from 2009-2011.
The trials for the 2012 London Olympics were coming up, and Hudgins was two seconds away from qualifying. He moved back to Rock Hill and began preparing for a run to the Olympics, but en route he suffered a relapse of his disease.
He tried to make a comeback in 2013, but he suffered yet another relapse and was also diagnosed with anxiety and panic attacks.
“I didn’t think I wanted to run. I threw away my running stuff, but my mom saved it,” Hudgins said. He had moved back to Boone and was living on a friend’s couch.
After several months of not running and believing himself to be done with the sport, some friends asked him to go out for a run.
“I remembered how much I loved it and missed it and wanted to keep doing it,” Hudgins said. So he picked back up on the training.
“I got close to a four-minute mile a few times, like 4:02 and 4:01,” said Hudgins. In 2014, he ran a lot of mile races and began getting into legitimate professional races racing against the best guys in the world.
Professional running doesn’t come with a huge paycheck, so while Hudgins was training and running as a professional, he still had to work a day job at a resort in Boone.
In August 2015, Hudgins ran a 3:59 mile, becoming the 448th person in the United States to accomplish that feat. More people have climbed Mt. Everest than have run a sub-4-minute mile. That number has grown to over 500 now, but it is still an elite group to be in.
“I was riding the wave of success, but I was also white knuckling it. Every waking moment of my life was planned,” Hudgins said. He would often catch red-eye flights back from the West Coast only to work eight to 10 hours at the resort. He was training before work and after he got off at 11 p.m.
He wasn’t happy but was happy to be chasing his dream.
One month before the 2016 Olympic Trials, Hudgins knew he needed to get a qualifying time and had only three races to get it. He wasn’t guaranteed time off from work, so desperate to chase his dream, Hudgins quit his job. It paid off.
In June 2016, Hudgins got his qualifying time and his personal best at a race held at Furman University. It was another mile time at under four minutes. Hudgins had his second sub-4-minute mile and with that, he was bound for the Olympic Trials in the men’s 1500 meter. Only 29 other men across the United States earned that honor.
Unfortunately, things did not go well for Hudgins at the trials. He made it to the semifinals, where he finished ninth in the first of two heats. Only the top three finishers go on to represent the red, white and blue.
Hudgins suffered his third relapse of vasculitis in 2017, the same year he relocated to Jamestown. Hudgins is on the comeback train once again. He is keenly aware that one day his body may betray him and the disease could win, but he is passionate about continuing to pursue his dream.
“I want to walk away from this sport on my own terms, I don’t want it ripped away from me,” Hudgins said.
He plans to be back toeing the line in the 2020 Olympic Trials.
Hudgins doesn’t always see himself as doing anything special.
Sub-4-minute miles, rare autoimmune disease while doing it? Yeah, pretty average. He also is an ambassador for the Vasculitis Foundation and the author of “Going the Distance” and has a podcast of the same name.