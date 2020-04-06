Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT... AT 412 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF GREENSBORO, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&