Brady Services recently donated 92 laptops to the Laptop Project, an initiative started by Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future to provide laptops to Guilford County Schools students who might not have technology at home to enable online learning.
“We recently upgraded our computers and we left with a surplus of laptops that we no longer needed,” Bowen explains. “We wanted to donate them to the schools to help children learn and Don Brady, our founder, connected us with Guilford Education Alliance.”
With a poverty rate of about 65.7%, many GCS students don’t have a computer at home. To help bridge that gap, GEA teamed up with local non-profit Technology for the Future to start the Laptop Project right after schools closed due to the pandemic. T4TF reconditions laptops for resale and is working with GEA to provide up to 10,000 laptops to GCS students. Laptops donated by Brady Services will be reconditioned and then given to GCS students.
GCS leaders are identifying students who need laptops and facilitating the distribution. So far, 2000 laptops have been given out and another 4200 are in production.
For Bowen, donating the laptops makes perfect sense. “Brady Services is passionate about making sure the next generation is equipped for success,” he says. “We were all too happy to contribute to make sure that needs of Guilford County Schools students across the county were met during this unprecedented crisis.”
Winston McGregor, executive director of GEA, knows that Brady Services’ donation will make a big impact. “All children deserve to have the tools to learn and to stay connected during this crisis,” she explains. “We are so grateful for generosity of community partners like Brady Services.”
Those wishing to donate to the Laptop Project can make an online contribution at www.GEANC.org/donate or mail a check to GEA 311 Ponoma Drive, Suite E, Greensboro, NC 27407. GEA is working on a process to receive donations of individual laptops, but that isn’t fully in place yet. Information will be posted on GEA’s website (www.GEANC.org) once a process is set up.
Parents of GCS students who need laptops for home use should contact their children’s schools.
