For the many fans of Lee Smith, one of North Carolina’s most esteemed and most popular contemporary authors, this book should be a delight. If there’s anybody out there who hasn’t tried her fiction yet, there couldn’t be a better introduction.
“Blue Marlin” is a novella, and at 121 pages including an afterword, it’s a quick read. It’s also a small gem, a shining example of the best of the prose that has earned Smith her popularity.
This is the story’s first appearance as a stand-alone book, but it has been published before, as a long entry curiously titled “Live Bottomless” in Smith’s 1997 story collection, “News of the Spirit.” It did not receive a lot of attention back then, and maybe that has bothered Smith all these years.
In the Afterword, she confides that “of all the stories I’ve ever written, this one is dearest to me, capturing the essence of my own childhood.” It’s easy to see why she loves it, not only because this is autobiographical fiction, but also because this novella is another example of what makes Lee one of the best Southern writers in this time, and maybe of all time.
Smith’s genius is to write realistically and sympathetically about everyday Southern life without sinking to caricature, exaggerated accents and poking fun. Her characters are absolutely Southern, and they are also absolutely real, with glaring flaws and redeeming virtues. She writes with humor, but humor that’s tempered by sympathy for human foibles. She’s also inventive, never stuck in a rut, and has written historical novels as well as contemporary ones. Always, she demonstrates wise insights into human nature.
“Blue Marlin” is set in southwestern Virginia, South Carolina and Key West, Fla., in 1958 and 1959. Although we North Carolinians proudly claim Smith because she’s lived here (in Hillsborough) for decades, taught at our universities (N.C. State, Duke and UNC Chapel Hill) and set much of her fiction here, she grew up in Grundy, Va., and studied at Hollins College.
“Blue Marlin” is told through the eyes of an adult Jenny Dale, remembering when she was a spoiled, precocious 13-year-old girl. Her older siblings are long gone, and her parents have what might politely be called a troubled marriage. Her beautiful mother, a former belle in Charleston, S.C., married her father when he was a dashing Navy officer in World War II. Now she’s what we call “high maintenance,” and spends a lot of time fantasizing about the lives of movie stars.
Jenny fancies herself as a spy, and since her parents largely leave her to her own devices, she has ample opportunity ply her craft. That’s how she discovers that her father is having an affair with a reclusive, eccentrically independent woman named Carroll Byrd.
After an unexpected tragedy exposes her father’s affair to the whole town, Jenny’s mother has a breakdown. Jenny is sent to live with cousins in a small South Carolina town, a family with a daughter about her age who could hardly be more different from Jenny.
The cousins are heavily involved in a fundamentalist church, giving Smith an opportunity to show another side of the South. Lewisville, Jenny’s small hometown near Lynchburg, Va., isn’t quite Tidewater, but its society is heavily concerned with “proper” behavior, dress and makeup, and gossip about those who deviate. In Repass, S.C., society is dictated by the church, notions of sin and redemption, and rigid rules of moral behavior.
These contrasting worlds are viewed through the eyes of Jenny, an adolescent struggling to make sense of life with little consistent guidance from her parents.
And then her parents decide to try a “geographical cure” for their woes, heading for an extended family vacation in Key West, a place Jenny’s father remembers fondly from his Navy years. Jenny has to go along, because she’s the only thing holding her parents together at this point.
They set off for Florida in a new Cadillac. When they get to the Blue Marlin Motel in Key West, they discover that most of the motel is booked for actors and crew filming the soon-to-be-smash hit “Operation Petticoat,” with Tony Curtis and Cary Grant.
Can the magic of real-life movie stars help save this marriage?
This is a wonderful story, maybe the perfect tonic for these grim times. You’ll laugh a little, nod your head in recognition, and, in the end, feel encouraged.
The Afterword, explaining what’s autobiographical and what’s not, and how Smith decided what to write, would be invaluable in courses about how to write or how to appreciate good fiction.
