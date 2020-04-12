For the past three years, North Carolina novelist Kristy Woodson Harvey has been a vital part of beach bags with her summer read-perfect Peachtree Bluff trilogy. With that story wrapped up, Harvey—a native of Salisbury currently living in Kinston— returns this spring with a new tale, this time set in the fictional North Carolina coastal town of Cape Carolina.
“Feels Like Falling,” which drops April 28, takes readers into the lives of Gray Howard and Diana Harrington, two seemingly polar opposite women who find themselves inextricably linked during a pivotal summer in both their lives.
Harvey says she initially wrote the book prior to the Peachtree Bluff series (which includes the titles “The Southern Side of Paradise,” “The Secret to Southern Charm” and “Slightly South of Simple”), and returned to it once she’d completed those books.
“I did a total overhaul of ‘Feels Like Falling’ when I came back to it after a couple years,” she says. “I think what was weirder to write than new characters was a new setting. I was so used to Peachtree Bluff that creating Cape Carolina felt sort of weird at first.”
In the book, Gray is the self-made owner of a digital marketing firm, recovering from the death of her mother while navigating a contentious divorce from the father of her young son. She and Diana—a woman struggling to find her footing in the world after a childhood spent bouncing around foster homes after her mother’s abandonment—cross paths after Gray inadvertently gets Diana fired from her job at the local drug store. In the midst of this upheaval, the two forge a friendship and find love in the form of a much-younger man for Gray and a long-lost beau for Diana.
And while both women fall in love, neither of them falls into the all-too-common chick lit trope of being saved by a man. Woodson says this was a big part of the overhaul of the book.
“When I originally wrote it in 2016, Diana is a little bit rescued by Frank,” she says. “When I came back to this book three years later, I thought, no way! Diana is a character who likes to do things on her own.
Frank can rescue her heart, but she is strong and capable and she can make her own way in the world.
“But I think partly this is the way I was raised. My parents always taught me that you need to be able to support yourself, depend on yourself. That doesn’t mean that you can’t trust people or be in love or depend on family and friends and your spouse. It’s just more that you need to know that, when the chips are down, you have what it takes to pick yourself back up.”
Readers may imagine Harvey relating most to Gray, but she says she drew from her own life in creating Diana’s storyline. During the time she revised the book, her family lost their home to Hurricane Florence, an experience that left her more able to understand the struggles her character faced.
“We moved 10 times in 15 months while I was reworking this novel,” she says. “All the while, I knew how lucky we were because we had options. We had places to go. Diana really doesn’t, and putting myself in that place, being able to truly imagine that, influenced her character a lot.”
Harvey also drew on her own experiences and surroundings to create the setting of Cape Carolina.
“Cape Carolina is based on Morehead City, N.C., and Gray’s street is based on Evans Street there,” she says. “But after writing Peachtree Bluff, I got sort of spoiled by being able to make up locations. So I fictionalized it enough to be able to put in differences from the real town that were convenient for my story. But people will certainly recognize Morehead City when they’re reading.”
Another thing many readers, particularly those in North Carolina, will recognize? Southern voices, particularly those of women, written in a way that makes the characters relatable without being caricatures or stereotypes.
For Harvey, representing her home in an accurate, respectful way is one of her biggest responsibilities as a writer.
“I think Southerners tend to get typecast, and it’s not always in a flattering way,” she says. “They say write what you know, and as a born-and-bred Southerner, I think I know the South pretty well. And I think I have a pretty good grasp on what it’s like to be a Southern woman today, right now. I love creating characters that are representative of Southerners in all their complexity.”
