Bobby Labonte is offering personalized video shout-outs to the first 100 fans who book him through Cameo, a website and app that lets fans book their favorite talent. The proceeds of those bookings will go to the Bobby Labonte Foundation.

Labonte can send birthday, anniversary, get well or just "thinking of you" video messages for $50 each. His foundation has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, so that proceeds can help kids maintain learning and stay engaged with their education while they are home from school.

To book a Cameo with Labonte, visit www.cameo.com/blabonte.

