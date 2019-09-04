The Bobby Labonte Foundation is continuing its tradition of giving to children in need before the annual Charity Bike Ride on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The organization teamed up with local law enforcement, the Guilford County Guardian ad Litem program and the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Friday evening to build and give away 50 kids' bikes, provided by Colavita, to children in the Guilford County Guardian ad Litem program.
A bike build and surprise giveaway has been an annual tradition, which kicks off the activities surrounding the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride. This year, the bike build and giveaway had a deeper meaning, as it honored the late Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Thomas Jarrell.
Volunteers from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, the Guilford County Guardian ad Litem program, the Guilford County District Court Judges office and staff and the Guilford County Courthouse came together to help build the bikes at the First Baptist Church in High Point. The children were surprised with the bikes after getting a bike safety lesson and helmets from Labonte and his wife Kristin, a three-time U.S. National Champion cyclist.
The Charity Bike Ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. At 9:30 a.m., High Point Mayor Jay Wagner will lead the Mayor's Ride - a free and fun bike ride open to everyone ages 12 and older. Participants only need a bike and helmet to take a ride with the mayor through the streets of downtown High Point.
At 10 a.m., Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon and officially open FamFest, presented by Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep. FamFest is a free family event that will include a NASCAR race car simulator, bounce houses, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, mascots and the annual kids' bike race. Parents can browse local vendors for jewelry, crafts and art and take part in a do-it-yourself activity with Home Depot. Free hot dogs from Cook Out will also be served while they last.
This year's events also include an art gallery exhibit, "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form," at Theatre Art Galleries on Thursday, Sept. 5, and a cocktail party and silent auction the evening before the ride on Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets for the cocktail party and silent auction, which sold out last year, are currently still available on the Bobby Labonte Foundation website.
All of the proceeds from the charity bike ride and the cocktail party and silent auction will fund the 2019 grants. To find out more about the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride, to register or to become a sponsor, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
