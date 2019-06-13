The Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7 and offers cyclists a 40 km, 60 km or 100 km route.
Sponsorships are available now at varying levels and this year's grant recipients will be announced by Friday, June 14. Organizations requesting grant funding have already submitted their applications to the foundation. To be eligible, the organizations must be based in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford or Forsyth counties and be seeking grant funding for programs or other efforts designed to empower parents and families and build strong foundations for children's future success.
This year, events also include the return of "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form" gallery exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point on Sept. 5. A VIP ride and luncheon will be hosted by Labonte the morning of Sept. 6, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party.
All of the proceeds from these events and silent auction will fund grants for the chosen nonprofits.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.