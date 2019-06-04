Blue Ridge Companies and the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center will hold a food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21 in the corner of the Palladium’s parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings and Hams in High Point.
All donations will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Residents can drop off non-perishable food items prior to June 21 at the following locations during business hours (Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center locations only): Amoroso’s Bakery, Boho Blu, Blue Ridge Companies Office, Everything Hemp, Moe’s Southwest Grill and PorterHouse Burger Company.
Visit Facebook.com/PalladiumAtDeepRiverShoppingCenter for up-to-date list of donation locations.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations through the end of July during regular business hours:
- In Greensboro: 7029 West Apartments, 7029 West Friendly Ave.; Country Park at Tall Oaks, 100 Tall Oaks Drive; Legacy at Friendly Manor, 5402 Friendly Manor Drive; and Legacy at Twin Oaks, 5269 Hilltop Road.
- In High Point: Alexandria Park Apartment Homes, 3519 Ramsay St.; Legacy at the Point, 1411-G Bergamot Loop; and Palladium Park Apartments and Annex at the Palladium, 3902 Pallas Way.
- In Kernersville: Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, 1000 Abbotts Creek Circle, and Davis Gardens Apartments, 422 Mountain View Drive.
Blue Ridge Companies is also accepting monetary donations at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/team/840257. Donations made by June 30 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Second Harvest Food Bank supporters.