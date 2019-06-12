Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce will host Cake at the Lake, a special networking event in honor of its 100th anniversary, featuring a 4’x2’ cake displaying the BHP Chamber logo and “100 years.” The 150 plus attendees expected will enjoy food and drinks by Texas Roadhouse, pontoon boat rides courtesy of Duckhead Water Sports, live music by Rude City Project, games and more.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Oak Hollow Lake, Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
For information, call 336-878-3924 or visit www.bhpchamber.org.