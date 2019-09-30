The Greensboro Police Department will host the inaugural “Battle in the Boro” softball tournament Oct. 12 to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina. The single elimination tournament format will guarantee two games for each team.
National Softball Association rules will govern all play. The entry fee is $300 per team and a 17-player maximum roster must accompany each team’s entry fee. The deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 5. To register contact Officer Alvarez at 336-339-8730 or samuel.alvarez@greensboro-nc.gov.
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of North Carolina. Special Olympics is a non-profit group that organizes sporting competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
To make a donation, visit https://give.classy.org/GreensboroPD4SONC.
