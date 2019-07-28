Q: I am a 24-year-old gay man navigating the dating scene for the first time (late bloomer), seeing a guy for a few months that I really like and things seem to be going well. But I have heard from his friends that I am not his usual “type” — said in a positive way about having a deeper connection.
I have asked him about it and he shrugs it off.
But now I worry they mean I am not as attractive as his exes or not hot enough to date him.
A: It is interesting that you jumped directly to not feeling attractive enough, when in reality his friends are just saying that you don’t fit a certain mold.
Granted, perhaps that mold was one of an underwear model, but even an attractive mold can grow stale and unappealing.
I’m wondering why you’re so quick to assume that being different means falling short, when they’re referring to a deeper connection: a positive thing that ranks you higher than his exes.
You may well be smarter, funnier, more interesting or more aware of current events beyond celebrity Instagram feeds than his exes were.
So, is this just the self-consciousness of being a “late bloomer”? Or is there something else in the guy you’re seeing — or his friends — that makes you feel insecure about yourself and your relationship? Do some digging.
Q: My 4-year-old was diagnosed on the autism spectrum, and my husband and I disagree about whether to tell friends and family. I think it is nothing to be ashamed of, and it could be helpful for our friends to have context for his behavior. My husband thinks it will prejudice people against him.
A: I understand your husband’s worries, but there’s a point at which being so concerned about other people’s judgments could end up making your child feel judgmental about himself. Talk to your husband about the sweet spot: You need not declare, “This is my son John, on the spectrum!” at every first meeting, but I agree with you that when it’s helpful as context, conveying it in an open and specific way will help, not hurt. As for family, it seems even more likely that their knowing would be a blessing, especially those who will use it as an opportunity to learn more, giving new understanding to your son rather than putting him in a box. Getting to know other parents of kids on the spectrum — there are lots of communities online — could also be a source of guidance.