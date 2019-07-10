Zoo City Jeepers is hosting an inaugural Back the Blue Ride on July 21. It is a law enforcement led, non-stop ride around Randolph County. Proceeds benefit The Friends of Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcycles, cars, Jeeps, etc. are welcome; vehicles will be grouped accordingly for ride safety.
The event begins at Cox’s Harley Davidson, 2795 N.C. 134 in Asheboro and ends at Solar Pointe at the North Carolina Zoological Park. The band, “Old 49,” will perform.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. departure time. Registration is $20 per vehicle.
For information, contact Tra Meier at 336-653-8179 or email zoocityjeepers@gmail.com. Also, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1320689251416463/.