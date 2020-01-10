In celebration of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, congregants brought their menorahs, placing them in Temple Emanuel’s window, recited the blessings and bathed in the glow at the Shabbat service Dec. 27, during which the sixth candle was kindled. On each night of Chanukah, successive candles are kindled by a service candle known as the Shamash.

Chanukah (Hebrew for rededication) commemorates the rededication of the desecrated Temple in Jerusalem in 164 B.C.E. (before common era) after Maccabees defeated the Syrian Greeks in a battle for religious freedom.

The Chanukah legend says one day’s oil in the menorah of the rededicated Temple lasted eight days.

