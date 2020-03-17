Here, four contrasting elements come together, and they result in a stunning salad that brims with fresh, exciting flavor.
At its base is Little Gem lettuce (or romaine, if Little Gem is unavailable), which is so crisp and cool, it practically quenches your thirst. The leaves are slathered in a gorgeous pale-green and luxuriously creamy (but healthful) dressing made by blending cilantro or basil with scallion, avocado, yogurt and a splash of vinegar.
Once plated, the dressed leaves are topped with juicy, tart-sweet red grapefruit segments and zingy quick-pickled red onions, which can be prepared in the time it takes to pull the salad together.
It’s a salad that brings a bright ray of light to any meal in need of a little sunshine. While it pairs well with just about any soup, stew or sheet-pan dinner, this salad is my absolute go-to with a hearty bowl of chili.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.