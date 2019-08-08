Randolph Community College’s workforce development and continuing education division is offering an “Auto Body Repair Basics” class beginning at the end of this month, which is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions in the auto body repair field.
Students will be taught how to identify and describe the current types of body/frame construction; evaluate vehicle damage through proper application of measuring and gauging equipment and sequencing techniques; and return vehicle to pre-accident condition. Upon completion, students will have the knowledge base to perform hands-on repairs in the areas of nonstructural repairs, MIG welding, plastics and adhesives, refinishing, and other related areas.
The course (#70975) meets from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 9, in the Richard Petty Education Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $180.55.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.