The AuthoraCare Collective, in collaboration with Cone Health, will offer a webinar, Palliative Care during COVID-19, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 27.
Palliative care provides expert care for people with chronic, progressive or acute illnesses with the focus on goals of care conversations and symptom management.
The free webinar will help participants:
- Understand what palliative care is.
- Learn why and when palliative care is appropriate.
- Learn how to access palliative care.
To register, visit https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DEYOcYd0SRGPH9UlZ5BQew.
To join via a telephone call, call 346-248-7799.
