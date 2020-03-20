For more than 40 years, audiologist Carey Pahel treated patients at his Greensboro practice, Pahel Audiology and Hearing Aid Center. In 2017, three academic degrees and countless patients later, he decided to retire.
It was then that he heard a new calling.
Drawing on his lifelong love of words and his creative streak, and with the encouragement of his three grown children, Pahel decided to try his hand at writing. He wanted to put down some of the stories and rhymes that he had always enjoyed coming up with and sharing with family and friends.
“I’ve always written short stories and poems, even some music, for people or events — some I took to the church camp, some I wrote for my family,” he said. “I wrote for my high school paper in Pennsylvania, and was the sports editor of my college paper. I’ve always had a creative side.”
Pahel didn’t get serious about publishing his stories until daughter Emily Nunn gave him a push.
“I guess I just thought they were really great stories,” she said. “He’s always had a way with words. He would write little poems in the covers of some of our childhood books: ‘to Emmy Eliz and all that she is, a singer, a dancer, a whachamagiz…’ I’ve always loved his creative mind.”
So, Pahel began to write down a story he’d originally thought of in college, a story about a small, pink, bespectacled young bull named Rufus who doesn’t look or act like other bulls. His father, a tough rodeo bull, tells Rufus to eat more, and act more like him. But, because of Rufus’ ability to use his differences as strengths, only he can save the day when a disaster strikes the family.
“Being a dad and a grandfather, I had to work in a moral,” Pahel said. “I wanted to teach a life lesson that being different isn’t bad. In fact, it can be something great — because of his small size, only Rufus can save the day.”
Nunn offered to be her dad’s partner and take on the marketing and organizing, and a family publishing business was born.
“It was a way to spend time together, and I saw a lot of potential in his stories,” she said. “I just thought that they really needed to be in print somewhere.”
Pahel and Nunn met with several other authors and self-published authors in the Triangle and locally, and from what they learned, self-published “Rufus the Mild-Mannered Bull: Rufus Saves the Day” in 2019 through Pink Bull Press, their own company, and through Mascot Books. They also established an initiative called Pink Bull Cares, through which they will donate a portion of their profits to local charities and community projects.
“One of our goals is to promote literacy among younger children, ages 2 to 7,” Pahel said. “We also want to identify different local charities that we want to support, because it’s important to give back.”
As Rufus made his way into preschools and local bookstores around the Triad, inspiration struck again at the Greensboro Science Center, where Pahel was visiting with his grandchildren.
“I was wandering around with a notepad, looking at the animals with my young grandkids, who were asking, ‘What is this? What is that?’ I thought of a rhyme and a fact or two about each animal,” he said.
A member of Rotary Club of Greensboro, Pahel also saw a connection to the custom-designed carousel that the club has financed at the Science Center. The club raised nearly $3 million to finance the carousel, the building that houses it and a surrounding plaza featuring a 20-foot clock tower, sponsored by Schiffman’s Jewelers.
Set to open this summer, the carousel will be the largest in North Carolina and one of the largest in the country, with 56 figures carved from basswood. Only half of the figures are horses; the other half are whimsical: an octopus. A triceratops. A tiger. A Komodo dragon. And, originally, an otter.
The result was his second book, “I Wish I Had An Otter!” a rhyming story about a little boy who wants an unusual pet.
“I wish I had an otter,
But Mommy says ‘Why bother?’
An otter is an animal
That likes to swim in water.
Mommy may be reluctant, but Daddy finds a way to make the boy’s dreams come true. To tell the tale, Pahel teamed with Greensboro artist Harry Blair, who illustrated the book with original watercolors.
Through Pink Bull Cares, a portion of the book’s proceeds will go to the Greensboro Science Center’s Carousel Scholarship Fund.
“It’s a labor of love,” Pahel said. “We have a supply being sold out of a Madison pharmacy, where it does really well — but also Barnes & Noble, Amazon. The idea is to give back and have fun.”
Having people read and enjoy the books, Pahel said, will be music to his ears.
“It’s very satisfying to try to write with purpose — whatever I write to instill good values, to teach reading in a way that’s enjoyable, and in the process, give back to the community,” Pahel said. “I always enjoyed helping people when I was practicing audiology. This is another way to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.