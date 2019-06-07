Sixteen North Carolina high school students have been named recipients of Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarships for the upcoming 2019–2020 academic year. The scholarships provide funding for study at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNCG.
Local students include: Katelyn Savannah Cook, a graduate of Southeast Guilford High School; Mia Lerner, a graduate of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Sage Strack, a graduate of Grimsley High School; and Morgan Alexis Wharton, a graduate of Reidsville High School.
Cook will attend N.C. State. Lerner, Strack and Wharton plan to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
Recipients of the Brooks Scholarships were selected through a competitive process that included interviews by a county committee and final selection by a committee of faculty and staff from each of the three eligible universities. Nearly 300 students applied for Brooks Scholarships this year.
The scholarships were established in 1956 by Aubrey Lee Brooks, a Person County native and prominent Greensboro attorney. Applications are available to graduating high school seniors from 14 North Carolina counties. The recipients are chosen based on the late Brooks’ qualifications: “academic standing, character, leadership, financial need, and the will of the recipient to help himself or herself prepare for a career as a useful and informed citizen.”
The scholarships will provide up to $12,000 for each student for the 2019–2020 academic year and may be renewed for a period of three additional academic years. In addition to the annual scholarship, Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding to support research or travel abroad, summer internships and a one-time computer stipend of $2,500.