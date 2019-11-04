Get tips for collecting genealogical information in “Family History during the Holidays,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Asheboro Public Library and repeated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Asheboro Senior Center.

The class, taught by Kendra Lyons of the library’s Randolph Room, will focus on recording family stories, interviewing relatives, family history gifts and decorations.

It’s free and the public is invited.

The library is located at 201 Worth Street. The Asheboro Senior Center is located at 347 W. Salisbury St.

For further information, call 336-318-6815.

