Get tips for collecting genealogical information in “Family History during the Holidays,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Asheboro Public Library and repeated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Asheboro Senior Center.
The class, taught by Kendra Lyons of the library’s Randolph Room, will focus on recording family stories, interviewing relatives, family history gifts and decorations.
It’s free and the public is invited.
The library is located at 201 Worth Street. The Asheboro Senior Center is located at 347 W. Salisbury St.
For further information, call 336-318-6815.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.