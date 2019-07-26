Pulling sprout after sprout of poison ivy from my yard this summer has given me a lot of time to think about the changes being wrought by our heating planet. Hearing from others who report prolific poison ivy, I remembered an article I read several years ago that poison ivy is a plant that will grow with more vigor and abundance as CO2 levels in the atmosphere increase. My yard is proof.
Spring brought a fabulous display of flowers and lush moss. I thought the moss might spread and my dream of a moss lawn might be realized.
It has now shriveled and dried up, surrounded by Hawkweed, Elephant’s foot, Goldenrod-gone-wild and grasses I do not recognize.
A change in our normal weather patterns is clear, especially to gardeners, and it seems prudent that we begin to think a little differently about plant choices.
A recent article predicts that in 30 years the average temperatures in London will be the equivalent of current temperatures in Barcelona. Our area may increase by at least 3.2 degrees F, making a current 95 degree day close to 99. As I write this, the temperature is 96° with a predicted “feels like” temperature of 104°. We need to prepare for even worse.
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture, drought conditions have already hit one of North Carolina’s cash crops — corn.
“A lack of rainfall and hot temperatures have caused corn to stop growing in some areas of Eastern North Carolina,” they report, and drought conditions are expected to continue through the end of September with slightly above average temperatures forecast for the next three months.
“Every farmer has been affected somehow or another,” said Don Nicholson, a regional agronomist with the N.C. Department of Agriculture. “Ninety-six degrees is kind of the magic number you’re looking for. If it’s over 96 degrees and that (corn) crop is tasseling, which means it’s flowering, the pollen has a hard time living. So if it can’t pollinate, it can’t make corn,” Nicholson said.
Another study, conducted over a 46-year period, tracked bird movement within the Great Plains, from Arkansas west to Oklahoma and north to Iowa and Nebraska. They reported a dramatic shift from 1970 to 2015. Birds moved the southern border of their range 162 miles to the North, and the northern border moved 366 miles to the North. Causes of the movement of birds are attributed to habitat fragmentation, urban development, wildfire trends, and woody plant invasions in addition to climate change. If that is happening here as well, as it likely is, we can also expect changes in pollinators, seed dispersers, insect populations and more.
All of these things are on my mind as I pull the weeds out of my garden. Focusing on plants that can adapt to arid conditions should be high on our list of priorities.
One strategy developed by plants to survive drought is diminished leaf size, so perhaps plants with smaller leaves may do better. Orientation of leaves also matters; those arranged horizontally fare better in some cases by capturing light faster than those that are mostly vertical. That allows them to obtain needed nutrients before heat and drought arrive. On the other hand, horizontal leaves bear the full brunt of the hot sun.
Another strategy is the development of stems and trunks that photosynthesize when leaves are absent or dropped in dry heat; Equisetum (Horsetails) and Hearts-a-bustin’ (Euonymous Americana) are good examples, both having chlorophyll filled bright green stems/branches capable of photosynthesizing. There are other means, but these give you some idea of what to look for when making plant choices.
The plants listed below, native to our area, should do reasonably well as we experience more periods of drought and higher temperatures. If you don’t have them now, look for them for fall planting.
Spring planting is fine but will need time to settle in before blooming and supplemental watering until established. Your favorite nursery should also be able to help you with good drought-tolerant planting plans. We used to call it xeriscaping — it will soon be normal landscaping for us.
- Salvia species are good choices for North Carolina, and we have a number that are native. Look for Azure blue sage (S. szurea), Scarlet sage (S. coccinea, a South Carolina native but will grow here too), Kitchen sage (S. officinalis, a Mediterrannean plant, but familiar to those of us who love to cook with it), Lyreleaf sage (S. lyrata), Lanceleaf sage (S. reflexa), and Nettleleaf sage (S. urticifolia-this is not the stinging plant Urtica dioica). Lots more to choose from:
- Cut-leaf coneflower, Rudbeckia laciniata “Herbstsonne.” 4 feet tall with sunny yellow flowers. Sun.
- Eastern silvery aster, Symphyotrichum concolor. Lavender flowers. Sun or part shade.
- Pussytoes, Antennaria plantaginifolia. Small plant with white “flowers” that resemble cats paws.
- Showy skullcap, Scutellaria serrata. 18 to 24 inches with deep lavender blue flowers.
- Slender mountain mint, Pycnanthemum tenuifolium. Very narrow leaves on 18-inch plants topped with white flowers. Sun-part shade.
- Eastern gray beardtongue, Penstemon canescans. 1-2 feet with deep violet flowers. Also Smooth beardtongue, P. digitalis. 1-2 feet tall with white flowers that look like foxglove. Sun to part shade.
- Whorled coreopsis, Coreopsis major. 30inches tall with yellow daisy-like flowers 2 inches across.
- Downy phlox, Phlox pilosa. Clumping stems topped with pretty pink flowers. To 3 feet, sun to part shade.
- Wild quinine, Parthenium integrifolium. Rosettes basal leaves support stems with smaller leaves and clusters of white float-topped flowers, full sun.
- Echinacea pallida, pale purple coneflower. Drooping pale purple-pink flowers with a coppery center disk top stems to 3 feet tall. Sun to part shade.
- New Jersey tea, Ceanothus americanus. A 3-4 feet deciduous shrub with white flowers in 2-foot clusters at the tips of branches in spring and deep-purple fruit in fall.
- Virginia Sweetspire, Itea virginica. Semi-evergreen shrub to 8 feet with fragrant clusters of white flowers in 4 -inch spires at the ends of arching branches.
Enjoy your gardens and our natural areas but watch your sun exposure.