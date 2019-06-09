WINSTON-SALEM — Cash, our vet says, is the equivalent of a 77-year-old man.
But our lovable brown and tan mutt is still a bruiser of a dog — strong and exuberant.
He’s gotten a little funny about his eating, however, and we haven’t quite figured out why.
We have two dogs, Junior is 6-years-old and a gentle but neurotic mixed breed. Many people think they’re brothers, but Junior is a much younger dog.
We have always fed them dry dog food, and we determined several years ago that grain-free food was best for their digestion and overall health.
They’re both very robust.
Junior eats everything we put in front of him. But Cash has started only nibbling at his food, especially breakfast, when he doesn’t seem to be hungry.
We realize animals get tired of the same thing over and over, so we try to vary the flavors of the dry food we give them.
But Cash will often eat half his food, then get distracted and try to jump up for a pat or to lick us. It’s as though he’d rather get some love than eat. Which is sweet, but we’d rather see him wolf down his food like he used to.
And it’s not as though he has no interest in food. Cash hovers under our kitchen table just waiting for the odd crumb, piece of cheese or dropped lettuce leaf. If we’re wearing shorts, he licks our legs trying to get our attention. It’s a little obsessive and had my wife, Rachel, concerned that he was getting “a little crazy” as he got older.
So she hopped onto the internet to take a look at information about older dogs’ eating habits and any other odd behaviors.
What she found is that older dogs need more frequent stimulation and treats to keep them sharp but also to keep them from being bored, which comes more easily to older dogs.
Junior is so mild-mannered that he just goes into our living room during mealtime or sits on the floor and chills. He only rarely hovers over our food, like when we bring home delicious sandwiches from restaurants or some other special food that he’s not used to smelling.
On Monday Rachel thought she’d try a new approach with Cash, based on her reading.
She went to a pet store and bought a hollow rubber ball that’s designed for treats. First she put a little bit of dog food in the ball and Cash quickly figured out how to get the food out and sort of lost interest in the toy.
So she kicked it up a notch and put some peanut butter in and a larger dog treat that would be harder for Cash to remove.
Then she made a tuna salad sandwich, something that normally keeps Cash hovering obsessively.
But he took to the more challenging and tasty ball and played with it for a long time.
And Rachel was able to eat lunch in peace.
We’ll see how it goes. Meantime, Rachel found out that Junior insisted she play fetch with the ball and ran all over the house to catch it and bring it back.
We’re still not sure if Cash will get back to his regular eating habits, but we’re not too worried. And we enjoy the new kinds of interaction we’re getting with two great dogs.