art and bloom travel flowers

Now in its third year, the New Hanover Garden Club’s Art & The Bloom exhibition and competition starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 and continues through 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort in Wrightsville Beach. Floral designers in North Carolina will showcase their floral creations inspired by fine art. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

